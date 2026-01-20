Former Astros Gold Glover thrust into major role after unexpected Braves' injury

When the Houston Astros traded Mauricio Dubón ahead of the non-tender deadline, it was one of those hard but necessary moves the club needed to make in order to free up cash for a more impactful additions.

At times, it seemed that Dubón was a difficult player to properly value. The versatile utility man can play virtually every position on the field, and do it well, as evidenced by the two Gold Gloves to his name. Throw in a hard-nosed play style that led him to be a beloved clubhouse presence, and you have a bench player with a lot of attractive qualities.

The Astros leaned on Dubón a lot, and the wave of injuries in 2025 pushed the light-hitting 31-year-old into the lineup far too often. Under such a workload, and without the protection of some of Houston's most potent bats, he became a liability at times. Now with the Atlanta Braves, it looks like he's going to be thrust beyond his comfort zone once more.

Former Astros defensive whiz Mauricio Dubón looks to get a lot more run with the Braves after Ha-Seong Kim's injury

From the Braves' side of the trade, acquiring Dubón was a move to upgrade their bench. The Honduran native was dealt for, and brought in to replace Nick Allen in that utility role. While Dubón isn't known for his bat, his career 85 wRC+ is acceptable for a guy who can fill in anywhere occasionally off the bench. Compared to Allen and his career 53 wRC+, the former Astro is a huge upgrade.

However, rather than limiting Dubón's exposure, Atlanta will have to heavily lean on him. The Braves re-signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal to be their starting shortstop. Kim had a disappointing 2025 campaign as his recovery from shoulder surgery limited him and caused him to bounce from the Tampa Bay Rays to Atlanta. The idea, however, was that now healthy, he could be a steady presence at short with a slightly above average bat and solid defense.

However, Kim will now be out for four to five months following hand surgery after slipping on ice and tearing a tendon in his finger. That puts his timeline to return nearly at the season's halfway point, assuming no setbacks, and will force Dubón into the starting role. Astros fans know how dangerous that can be, but you also can't help but root for a former fan favorite getting a prime opportunity.