Former Astros Cy Young winner no one wants has found a new team

While it may seem like yesterday for some fans, Dallas Keuchel has not played for the Houston Astros since way back in 2018. Keuchel's tenure with the Astros was largely excellent with a 3.66 ERA across 192 appearances, including a Cy Young win in 2015. Since leaving the Astros, the rest of his career has not gone nearly as well, beyond a good, shortened season with the White Sox in 2020. However, Keuchel somehow found a team that is willing to see if he has anything left in the tank.

Since leaving Houston after the 2018 season, Keuchel has played for the Braves, White Sox, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Twins, AND Brewers, which is quite the list of teams. He can add a new one to the list as the Royals have signed Keuchel to a minor league deal.

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Keuchel, 37, held a workout last week and was up to 92 mph. He’ll start at AAA and if he gets to the big leagues would make $2 million prorated. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 9, 2025

Astros old friend Dallas Keuchel just signed a minor league deal with the Astros

Fans thinking that Kansas City could be getting a steal here at $2 million if Keuchel makes it back to the majors may want to temper their expectations a bit. Since the start of the 2022 season, Keuchel has only managed a 7.59 ERA in 28 appearances, and he has not been able to stick anywhere as his stuff has diminished as the years have gone by.

For the Royals, this is a pretty low-risk proposition. If Keuchel struggles, Kansas City isn't on the hook for real money even if they bring him up to the big leagues. If Keuchel defies the odds and trends at 37 years old and has indeed reclaimed some of the stuff he has lost, it could be a bargain of a deal for a veteran arm that knows how to win.

At the end of the day, the Astros definitely made the right choice to not pay Keuchel given how he has performed since he left the organization. Still, it is hard not to root for the guy, given how much he did for Houston as he tries to keep his career alive for just a little bit longer.

