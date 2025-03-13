Former Astros bullpen workhorse signs free agent deal with Cardinals

Phil Maton's approach to pitching isn't going to capture the attention of Statcast supporters. His fastball might not even register on the radar gun. But Maton is a pitcher in the truest sense of the word, and the former Houston Astros' reliever is headed to the Gateway City to begin the 2025 season.

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Maton to a one-year deal on Thursday. Details of the contract were not immediately available, the deal is said to be a major-league contract. After two-plus seasons in Houston, Maton spent his 2024 campaign split between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. Maton was 3-3 with a respectable 3.66 ERA and made 71 combined appearances while logging 64 inning pitched.

Maton, along with catcher Yainer Diaz, arrived in Houston in 2021 after being dealt from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for outfielder Myles Straw at the MLB trade deadline. Maton's introduction to the Houston faithful yielded unspectacular results, as the right-hander posted an ERA near 5.00 in 27 relief appearances during his first season with the Astros.

Despite those early struggles, Maton's 2022 campaign was largely a success. He made 67 appearances and logged a 3.84 ERA. In one outing, Maton, along with fellow hurler Luis Garcia, made MLB history in 2022 by being the first two pitchers to each throw an immaculate inning in the same game. Maton made 68 appearances in 2023 and posted a 3.00 ERA and recorded the second save of his career that season. He left Houston as a free agent during the 2023-24 offseason.

Maton, who has quite the repertoire, attempts to induce soft contact every time he takes the mound. The veteran, when he is right, is often among the best pitchers in baseball in terms of average exit velocity and and hard-hit rate. While Maton may not be able to dial it up to 99 mph, there's enough deception in his pitches to get some swing and miss as well.

The Cardinals have been undergoing a roster overhaul this offseason, even though Nolan Arenado is still on St. Louis' roster. Not much is expected from the Cardinals this season, but Maton's presence in the bullpen could help keep St. Louis in the race for longer than expected. It's quite likely, however, that Maton will be made available in the trade market later this summer, and perhaps the Astros will look for a reunion if the situation calls for it.

