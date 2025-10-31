Fan favorite ex-Astros player doubling down on Dodgers take as fans villainize him

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers with the World Series on the line. The Dodgers trail the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2, and Yamamoto is tasked with ensuring Los Angeles sees another day on Friday night. Yamamoto has been brilliant during the Dodgers' playoff run and has allowed former Houston Astros' fan-favorite Josh Reddick to embrace his heel persona.

Yamamoto made headlines before the 2024 season, inking a 12-year deal with the Dodgers worth $325MM. What made Yamamoto's deal so fascinating was the fact that he had yet to throw a single pitch in Major League Baseball. Something Reddick was very skeptical of at the time.

How do you give a guy $325 million without ever throwing a pitch in MLB — Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) December 22, 2023

Fan favorite ex-Astros star refuses to back down after bold Dodgers comment

A member of the 2017 Astros, there is already no love lost between the former outfielder and Dodgers fans. Reddick is reminded of that tweet each time Yamamoto does something special on the mound.

It would be easy for Reddick to come out and say that he had a bad take, but in speaking with The Athletic's Chandler Rome, the 38-year-old is staying true to his feelings about the deal.

“I don’t think I would say I regret it,” Reddick said. “I’d probably say that tomorrow if they gave it [that money] to somebody else. That’s just my opinion, and I’m allowed to have it because it’s social media …"

To be fair, Reddick only said what everyone else was thinking: it was a wild idea. Yamamoto's free agency was something that Major League Baseball hadn't quite seen before, considering many spoke with a certainty that he was going to be an ace upon making the transition. And he was paid as if he had already proven that expectation.

Of course, the fact it's Dodgers fans in his replies isn't lost upon Reddick.

“They enjoy it,” Reddick said. “I just love how much I live in Dodgers fans’ heads every day, and how they just look forward to making it feel like they’re upsetting me by sending these tweets and just completely ruining my day.

Honestly, it's a reminder of how great social media used to be. The camaraderie that would happen after a bad take. Sure, Reddick's take hasn't aged well, but there is honor in falling on his sword. Especially when it comes to hating on the Dodgers. Having said that, he may want to turn his replies off if Yamamoto dominates in Game 6 of the World Series.