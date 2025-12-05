Familiar Astros trade name is back on the block — but fit isn’t what it used to be

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be one of the most active teams in the trade market next week at the MLB Winter Meetings, and it could lead to a former Houston Astros' target being on the move.

After initially stating his desire to remain with the Cardinals, Willson Contreras, according to a new report from The Athletic (subscription required), is now willing to waive his no-trade clause and has an increased desire to do so for the right fit.

Back when Contreras was with the Chicago Cubs, he was an oft-rumored target for an Astros front office in search of catching help. In the days leading up to the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Astros had a deal in place with the Cubs that would have seen Contreras swapped for starting pitcher José Urquidy, but Jim Crane vetoed the deal at the last minute.

Willson Contreras would change the look of the Astros' starting lineup, but it's tough to path the fit

Given the past interest from Houston and the fact that his arrival would solidify their playoff chances, Conteras likely wouldn't be opposed to a trade to the Astros. For an Astros team that struggled to score runs last season, Contreras' bat would be a much-needed addition.

Financially, Contreras would be an easier fit than some Astros fans may realize. Contreras is owed over $36 million for the next two seasons and has a $17.5 million club option for 2028. Outside of the club option, Conteras is a close contractual match with Christian Walker, earning $20 million in each of the next two seasons. In a world where the Cardinals are willing to take on Walker's contract while improving the prospect they get in return from Houston, a deal could work.

Of course, Contreras' arrival wouldn't exactly clear the infield logjam. At this stage of his career, Contreras isn't quite an everyday catcher and would primarily be serving as the team's first baseman or designated hitter. The Astros would still need to figure out what to do with Isaac Paredes, and that could be the ultimate reason why they won't be involved in the bidding for Contreras this time around.