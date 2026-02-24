Explaining the World Baseball Classic insurance issue and how it kept Astros players out

Although spring training games have already gotten started, the World Baseball Classic won't commence until March 4, when Chinese Taipei and Australia will face off in the first game of pool play. With the rosters now finalized, it's confirmed that many of the most recognizable names from teams across MLB will be participating. Unfortunately for the Houston Astros, their representation at the tournament will be lukewarm at best.

The lack of Astros' presence on WBC rosters isn't due to a lack of trying but instead due to a lack of insurance coverage. In order for a player currently on a 40-man roster to participate, they must have a policy that covers their team in the event that they miss part of the regular season due to injury. As is typical of insurance policies, players who are at greater risk of injury are less likely to get coverage.

Outside of 2024, Carlos Correa has consistently played more than 130 games per season, but for reasons similar to those that stirred up medical drama during his free agency, he has been deemed too risky to insure.

Jose Altuve has also been a workhorse for Houston, but he sustained a thumb fracture in the 2023 World Baseball Classic after being hit by a wild pitch by Daniel Bard. This limited him to just 90 games that season, and even though he was incredibly productive over that span, it sets a similarly risky precedent.

Even if they don't have a recent injury history, the timing of the tournament also makes it difficult for teams to work around, as the event begins in the middle of spring training, forcing players to get ramped up quicker. This is a hazard by itself, and Houston isn't taking any chances, especially not with Tatsuya Imai, who won't be able to join Team Japan until later.

Tatsuya Imai is part of Team Japan's designated pitcher pool for the World Baseball Classic. If Team Japan needs his services, it would not be until after pool play. GM Dana Brown said Imai will be built up as normal in Astros' camp, but if he goes to the WBC, he'd be a reliever — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 11, 2026

In addition to injury risk, it's also important to acknowledge that the salaries of these three players make insurers even less enthusiastic about providing coverage. Altuve and Correa are both set to make more than $30 million this year, while Imai is slated to earn a salary of $18 million.

It may seem like the Astros are bearing a disproportionate amount of the disappointment, but they're far from the only ones that are missing out. Players like Jose Alvarado, Francisco Lindor, and even Mike Trout are being kept out of the tournament for the same reasons.

Houston's risk-averse approach may be frustrating, but it's understandable. The Astros are trying to return to the postseason, and even with everyone at full health, the roster doesn't look quite as complete as it has in years past.