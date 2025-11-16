Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi said something that all Astros fans can agree with

If anyone "deserves" to hold a grudge against the 2017 Houston Astros, it's former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi. The Yankees were up 3-2 on the Astros in the 2017 ALCS before Houston won the final two games at home and ended the New York's season.

It also marked the end of Girardi's tenure in New York. After being within one game of the World Series, Girardi was replaced by Aaron Boone following the season. A lesser man might blame his bitter end on the Astros' sign stealing scandal, but Girardi is above that.

Appearing as a guest on an episode of Foul Territory, Girardi expressed his take on the 2017 Astros' sign stealing fiasco, and it was a refreshing and admirable stance.

Joe Girardi urges people to move on from the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal

"I was on a text chain the other day, and someone on the text chain wrote something about that 2017 (scandal), and the person didn't realize I was on the text chain," Girardi said. "And I said, 'Hey man, you've gotta let that go. I've let that go. That's in the past. Let it go. It is what it is.'"

Joe Girardi says it's time to move on from the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal. pic.twitter.com/ofgFoQMEUz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 9, 2025

"I mean, it's in every game," Girardi continued. "You always look for tendencies that ... (might help you) predict what the play is. (It's) in basketball, football, everything. (But) you gotta do it the right way, and unfortunately, it wasn't done (the right way) ... people paid for their ... sins, if you wanna call it (that), and you move on. That's over with."

In a perfect world, everyone following baseball would have the awareness displayed by Girardi, realizing that the Astros scandal isn't worth harping on at this point. It would be one thing if the accusations were never formally acknowledged and penalized.

Not only has the scandal been acknowledged to a tiresome degree, it continues to follow players like George Springer years later and distract from other, more interesting and relevant narratives happening in the game.

If rescinding the World Series title is what people want (and that's why they keep re-living the scandal), it's a waste of an aspiration. Such a penalty would have already been levied. It would be nice if others could follow Girardi's lead when it comes to 2017, but that isn't a realistic expectation.