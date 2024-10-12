Ex-Astros' reliever finally runs out of playoff magic following Royals' elimination

There are some journeyman-type players that just always seem to find their way into the middle of deep playoff runs. While almost never a core part of any team they are on, there are some players who possess a niche skillset or excel in a supporting role. Playoff teams tend to clamor for both qualities at the trade deadline, as well as on the waiver wire (looking at you, Tommy Pham). However, former Houston Astros reliever Will Smith had taken it to a whole new level.

Starting in 2021, when he was the heart attack-inducing closer for the World Series champion Braves, Smith managed to get three straight championship rings for three different teams. After getting the first with Atlanta, Smith then played a less pivotal bullpen role with the Astros' title squad in 2022, and then even less of a role with the Rangers when they won it all last year.

As a result, there were some that thought the Royals got a sneaky metaphysical edge when they went out and brought Smith in on a one-year deal last offseason. This was a 106-loss team in 2023, though. Surely, they wouldn't be in the postseason, and Smith's only World Series shot would be post-trade deadline and in a different city. Well ... about that ... Kansas City's 86 wins were enough to qualify for October. Unfortunately for him and Kansas City, the Royals' elimination at the hands of the Yankees put an end to Smith's reign of terror.

For the first time since 2020, Will Smith will not win the World Series. Quite a run for the #Braves, Astros, and Rangers.



I salute the Royals for trying this. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) October 11, 2024

Was the injury that kept Smith off the playoff roster the sole reason for KC's floundering? Many people are saying.

Just to be clear, Smith's actual role in winning his three rings is a bit dubious. He was objectively awesome for the Braves in the 2021 playoffs, but he wasn't even on the Astros' playoff rosters for the ALDS and ALCS in 2022, and he posted a 4.40 ERA with Texas in the 2023 regular season. That was folowed by a very uneven postseason, to put it mildly. Sometimes baseball is just weird, and Smith's run was a classic example of that.

Unfortunately, the Royals' gambit in signing Smith did not pay off this season. The 35 year-old reliever put together the worst season of his career with a 6.53 ERA in 45 appearances, and he didn't factor into the postseason whatsoever for Kansas City. All weird things must come to an end.

For Smith, this could also be the end of the road, or at least close to it. He hasn't been effective as a reliever for a couple years now, and his strikeout rate cratered in 2024. However, don't be surprised if a contender takes one more shot on him with at least a spring training invite for 2025. Given his history, it might be worth a shot.

