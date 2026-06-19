Cristian Javier rehab update continues parade of good news for the Astros

Something unfamiliar is happening in Houston. After three months of the training staff being the busiest department in the building, the Houston Astros are actually getting healthy. Hunter Brown is back in the rotation. Jeremy Peña has been raking since late May. Jose Altuve returned earlier this month. Josh Hader is throwing again, Ronel Blanco is inching toward a rehab assignment, and now Cristian Javier has a few minor league starts under his belt with the big-league door cracked open.

For a team that has spent most of the first three months putting out social media posts announcing the latest IL stint, the traffic in the other direction feels a little disorienting. Who could possibly have seen that coming?

Cristian Javier's rehab is trending the right way, even if the box score isn't

Javier made his third rehab start this week in Albuquerque, and the line was fine for the most part. He threw 63 pitches, which is probably the most important thing, and struck out six over 3.1 innings. He only walked one batter while allowing four hits. The big blow was a two-run home run from Charlie Condon. It was on a 91.5 MPH fastball. Of the 63 pitches he threw, 37 were strikes.

So no, it wasn’t dominant. But these rehab starts aren’t about the results. They’re about the underlying stuff. Javier got seven whiffs on 18 swings on his four-seamer and three more whiffs on his sweeper. His velocity was the part that wasn’t encouraging, averaging a bit under his season mark. But the most important thing to look at is generating whiffs. If you add it to his previous outing against Sacramento, the overall results are quite good and show a pitcher rounding into form.

It’s important to keep expectations reasonable. Yes, the Astros have gotten a parade of good news recently, with all those important pieces coming back and a couple more close, but it’s good to note that Javier’s case has some asterisks. He’s now two years removed from Tommy John surgery and had a 4.62 ERA in eight starts after he returned last year. The start to this season was a disaster, and that may be putting it kindly. He walked nine and struck out just four in 9.1 innings with 13 runs on 13 hits allowed. So there’s a bit of growth needed from what we’ve most recently seen.

The bar isn’t vintage 2022 Javier. He shouldn’t be expected to be Hunter Brown’s sidekick. The hope is that he can be competent enough and throw strikes for a rotation that has had some less-than-stellar names starting games for them. If the latest rehab start’s strike rate and whiff numbers are the version that shows up in Houston, that’s a huge upgrade over what we saw in April and May. If the walks and decreased velocity end up winning out, well, at least they found out.

It’s easy to say that, too, now that they have a rotation nearing having more bodies than spots. Brown is back and headlining a group that includes Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert, both of whom are pitching well. Then there’s some combination of Tatusya Imai, Mike Burrows, and Kai-Wei Teng to go along with Javier. It could be that they go with a six-man rotation to manage the workload, although that would still mean one person losing their spot if it does happen.

And there’s more help on the way. Blanco is expected back after the break to go along with Javier’s upcoming return. After a season scraping the bottom of the depth chart, this is one of those decisions that everyone involved with the Astros should be very happy to make.

All that said, the truth is that none of it has Houston where they want to be. The Astros are still in fourth place after Wednesday’s action. ESPN has spent the spring sketching out scenarios, and blowing it all up was on the menu. The division is mediocre enough that a healthy month could have them on top, but that’s just the start of the equation. We’ve talked about it before: the offense has its own questions to answer, so getting healthy can’t be the plan. It’s the prerequisite.

All that said, the arrows are pointing up for arguably the first time all season. While Javier was far from perfect in his latest rehab start, he looked like a pitcher with an actual shot to help. The way things have gone in 2026, that might be reason to throw a parade.