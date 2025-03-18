Cam Smith's superb spring performance is overshadowing promising Astros prospect

Cam Smith has been sensational during his time in West Palm Beach. The former Chicago Cubs farmhand has been everything the Houston Astros could have hoped for, and more. Currently, the former first-round pick is hitting .423/.516/.846 and is in the mix to break camp with the big-league ball club despite the fact he has just 32 minor-league games under his belt.

But Smith's spring performance has taken the spotlight away from another stellar Astros' prospect. Zach Dezenzo, who had a cup of coffee with Houston in 2024, has been crushing the baseball over the past few weeks. Dezenzo is hitting .371/.405/.600 and is logging meaningful innings at first base.

Dezenzo can probably thank the injury to starting first baseman Christian Walker for the increased playing time of late. Dezenzo spent most of the early spring in the outfield, but with Walker hobbled due to an oblique injury, the Astros rookie has been able to show off his positional versatility.

Astros prospect Zach Dezenzo has been overshadowed by Cam Smith

The Astros farm system gets a bad rap. Outside of Smith Houston doesn't have a top-100 prospect, but that hasn't stopped the Astros from amassing the type of talent necessary to field a quality team. Jeremy Peña, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti are all homegrown talents. Perhaps Dezenzo will get the opportunity to join that crop of contributors this season.

Dezenzo really didn't receive a fair shake last season. Both Dezenzo and Shay Whitcomb received some playing time at the tail-end of the 2024 campaign, but 19 games is hardly enough to get an accurate measure of one's talents. He struggled with a .648 OPS and 84 wRC+ in just 62 at-bats.

"I think there's certainly an avenue on this team for him to get regular at-bats."@Chandler_Rome explains why Zach Dezenzo is his pick to click. pic.twitter.com/a1YPHo3bWt — Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) February 28, 2025

Dezenzo's terrific showing this spring may be all for naught. An Opening Day roster spot may be hard to come by, as all signs point to Walker's return before the start of the 2025 season. It also appears as if the Astros prefer Jon Singleton's left-handed bat over Dezenzo given the lack of lefties on the active roster.

But all Dezenzo can do is continue to make things tough on the Astros coaching staff as final roster cuts will be made later this week. Houston still hasn't fully committed to Jose Altuve in the outfield and Smith is far from a lock to be part of the Astros Opening Day roster. There's still a chance for Dezenzo, and even if he starts in the minor leagues, he won't be there for very long.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors