Astros to part ways with long-time coach as organizational shakeup continues

This is the time of year when baseball fans see a wave of changes when it comes to coaching staffs. The Houston Astros experienced this phenomenon last year when Dusty Baker retired. and we have already seen managers and coaches around the league move on through less-than-voluntary means this year.

Ultimately, early in the offseason is when these sorts of moves get made while the pool of candidates is the deepest.

Given that the Astros had already made a managerial change recently and the team put together a good season (and built momentum as the year continued), the expectation was that Houston wouldn't be making any significant coaching changes for 2025.

However, the Astros instead pivoted this week, making a rather significant change. Against the odds, the team decided not to bring back longtime third base coach Gary Pettis for the 2025 season.

Can confirm the Astros did not renew the contract of longtime third-base coach Gary Pettis, who just completed his 10th season on the staff and had worked under three managers. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 14, 2024

Astros move on from longtime third base coach Gary Pettis

This coaching shakeup is jarring if only because Pettis had been a fixture on the Astros' coaching staff for so long. Pettis was hired back in 2015 and earned a reputation as one of the more aggressive senders of runners among all third base coaches, as well as a strong outfield coach. For whatever reason, Houston felt as though a new voice was needed and Pettis, who has also dealt with some health challenges in recent years, was the guy who ultimately got the axe.

Again, the Astros are an organization that is still undergoing a transition under general manager Dana Brown. Houston cleaned house in their minor-league ranks recently, and those moves -- in addition to not retaining Pettis -- feel like an extension of the changes up top. Ultimately, this decision will be judged by who replaces Pettis, but Brown clearly is trying to put his stamp on the organization for better or worse.

Will losing Pettis make a massive difference either way? Honestly, probably not. Pettis was a good defensive coach, and Astros outfielders generally benefitted from having him around, but the actual value of assistant coaches vs. their replacements is pretty questionable. It's the players that will ultimately determine most wins and losses, even if it feels like coaches get outsized blame when teams fall short.

