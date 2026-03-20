Astros’ Rule 5 pick just got his roster spot opening after Bennett Sousa’s injury

In the wake of Josh Hader's injury issues this spring, the last thing the Houston Astros needed before the 2026 season got started was another bullpen to go down. Unfortunately, baseball is a fickle, cruel game, and the Astros do have another reliever injury to deal with after Bennett Sousa hurt his oblique and could be out for a while. However, the news isn't necessarily bad for everyone with the Astros, at least in the short term.

Rule 5 Draft picks don't often make a massive impact on a team's fortunes, but they can be very helpful depth pieces, especially when they are relievers. That is probably exactly why Houston decided to spend a Rule 5 pick on Roddery Muñoz to steal him from the Reds. Muñoz has plenty of arm talent, but has not been able to lock down a big league job at multiple stops just yet.

After a strong showing this spring with Houston and in the wake of Hader and Sousa's injuries, Muñoz could be uniquely positioned to nab an Opening Day spot in the Astros' bullpen in the aftermath.

Roddery Muñoz's status as a Rule 5 pick could give him an inside track to an Opening Day bullpen spot with the Astros

Houston could use a right-handed reliever who can miss bats, and when his command is on, Muñoz certainly qualifies. His ability to stick long-term is an open question, but the upside is real, and Muñoz has certainly played well enough this spring with a 2.16 ERA in a small sample size to merit serious consideration even without the injury issues to consider.

Now, Muñoz faces some hurdles to overcome. Enyel De Los Santos was dinged up early in camp, but he is also an experienced big league reliever who doesn't have any minor league options left. However, the odds that the Astros lose Muñoz altogether are actually higher than De Los Santos despite his lack of options because Houston would have to offer Muñoz back to the Reds for pennies if he doesn't make their roster. There is a chance Cincinnati would decline, but those are very slim odds.

Normally, being a Rule 5 pick makes one's roster status more tenuous, not less. However, in this case, Muñoz has the skillset the Astros need right now with a couple of important relievers banged up, and is the guy that is the hardest to keep around for depth purposes. It isn't a perfect plan, but it is one that could definitely work to Muñoz's advantage here.