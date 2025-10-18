Astros’ recent injury plague just spread further in the most unexpected way

With the Houston Astros making the decision to move on from head trainer Jeremiah Randall this offseason, the hope is that the misery that was the Astros' 2025 season is never experienced again. There were times when it seemed that the Astros were going to overcome their laundry list of injuries and reach the playoffs, but their luck ran out during the final month of the season.

Name an Astros pitcher on their Opening Day roster, and they likely spent some time on the IL last season. There were also significant gaps this season where the team was without Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña, and/or Isaac Paredes in their starting lineup. Even at the end of the season, an injury popped up for Jose Altuve that suddenly raises questions about how his recent extension will age.

Astros’ injury nightmare just got worse in the most bizarre way

But with Randall getting the boot, perhaps the Astros can turn the page? Not quite. In what could be perceived as a twisted joke, the Astros' injury bug has now bitten their broadcast team. Astros alum and Space City Home Network's Geoff Blum recently shared a picture of his finger looking all the shades it shouldn't be.

Playing in a charity softball game, Blum, who graded out as an above-average fielder during his time in Houston, went with the two-handed approach to catch an incoming throw, and his ring finger was on the losing end of it. In detailing his broken finger to the Houston Chronicle, Blum referred to the theme that was this past year for the Astros.

"I wish it weren't true and wouldn't be associated with [the Astros' injuries], but yeah, it maybe, in a haphazard way, it has reached into the booth because I'm not as good as I once was," Blum told the Chronicle.

The good news is that Blum's injury will heal in time for spring training and his return to the booth. Blum is looking at a four-week recovery time, and for his sake, Randall has nothing to do with the recovery plan.