Astros quietly trade for Cubs arm who might become their next strikeout weapon

The Houston Astros have been in the market for pitching all offseason, and on Thursday night, swung a deal with the Chicago Cubs that will bring an electric arm into the organization. Unfortunately, Astros fans will have to wait until the team's newly acquired hurler, Nico Zeglin, is able to mature and reach his full potential.

The Astros traded for Zeglin, and in exchange, shipped international bonus pool money to the Cubbies. Zeglin completed his first professional season in the Cubs' organization back in 2024, but did not pitch in 2025 due to injury.

In 2024, however, the young right-hander displayed excellent strikeout skills across two different levels of the minor leagues. In 16 games, including two starts with the Cubs' Low-A affiliate, Zeglin tossed just south of 40 innings and posted a 1.41 ERA with a 38.4% strikeout rate and minuscule walk rate of just 4.7%.

Astros quietly trade for Cubs prospect Nico Zeglin

The Chicago brass obviously liked what they saw from Zeglin's brief stint in Low-A and he was quickly promoted to Class High-A during the second-half of the 2024 season. His stuff seemed to translate well to the next level, though he did see just a touch of regression — which is to be expected. But a 31.4% strikeout rate, 8.6% walk rate, and near flawless 0.33 ERA over 27⅔ innings is nothing to sneeze at.

Prospect evaluator Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) lauded Zeglin for his changeup which he deemed a 70 grade pitch. Law believes Zeglin could reach the major leagues and work as a long relief option out of the bullpen.

The Astros have acquired minor league RHP Nico Zeglin from the Cubs in exchange for international bonus pool money. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 5, 2025

From the Astros standpoint, this trade obviously gives them a quality arm with upside that can (hopefully) move quickly through the farm system. Given his profile as a reliever and advanced age (25 years old), one can surmise that Houston is hoping to get him to the big leagues sooner rather than later provided he's fully healed from injury.

As for the Cubs, they now have a little more money to play with in the international market. Chicago is looking to make some noise in the uber-competitive NL Central division next season, and may look to restock their farm system with international talent if they're going to use the trade market to make a big splash later this winter.