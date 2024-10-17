Astros spark Alex Bregman rumors with cryptic City Connect jersey tease

The Houston Astros caused some confusion among their fanbase late on Wednesday with a cryptic social media post that some fans took the wrong way. While a number of Astros fans attempted to read between the lines, Houston's upcoming announcement likely has nothing at all to do with a potential contract extension for Alex Bregman.

The Astros social media team posted a short video on Wednesday evening with the caption, 'H-Town, where legacies begin. 10/18/24'. During the video, a shadowy figure can be heard saying, "With the swing of a bat or the drip of a pen, it's all in H-Town where legacies begin."

Astros tease new City Connect jerseys, not Alex Bregman contract, in cryptic social media post

When you hear the lyrics, you can understand why some fans throughout Houston thought the Astros were foreshadowing a possible contract extension for the team's third baseman. Bregman is set to hit the open market in the couple of weeks, and 'the drip of a pen' was interpreted by some to mean Houston was inking their star infielder to a new deal.

But in actuality, this would appear to be a preview of the new City Connect uniforms that Houston is set to debut in 2025. The widely-liked 'Space City' uniforms that the Astros proudly wore during the past couple of seasons were retired this year.

Houston's previous iteration of the City Connect uniforms featured rainbow piping, grid pattern, mission sleeve patch, and the words Space City across the chest. From the quick preview, next year's City Connects appear to display the team name in script font across the front of the jersey and some sort of star on the cap. Outside of those details, fans will have to wait until Friday to see what the Astros' new threads for the 2025 season look like.

While Astros fans are likely to enjoy the new City Connect uniforms, Houston will be able to sell a whole lot more if there's a No. 2 Bregman jersey hanging in the team store ahead of next season. But the Houston fanbase will have to wait a little while longer to see if that becomes a reality.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors