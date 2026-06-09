Astros paying for early-season disaster right now with division rival’s hot streak

Technically, the Houston Astros aren't buried in the 2026 playoff chase. The American League has so few standout clubs that nearly everyone is still within striking distance of a wild card spot. However, for the Astros, the road ahead looks pretty tough as they trail the Seattle Mariners for the division crown and the Texas Rangers and Athletics (among others) in the wild card race.

Sitting behind three division rivals, plus, as of June 8, the 2025 AL pennant-winning Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, puts Houston in a tough spot. What is particularly gutting is that, while the Astros have played better baseball of late, it hasn't made much of a difference in the standings.

Houston is 19-17 since May 1, which in the AL makes the club look like something of a juggernaut, but still trails the Mariners by 4.5 games for first place in the division. A big reason for that is the fact that Seattle ripped off an eight-game winning streak to close out May and begin June. The Mariners have gone 2-3 since that run came to an end on June 3, but it hasn't mattered.

The Astros weren't able to match the Mariners' torrid pace over that stretch, and the gains that Houston has made by playing better baseball of late were nullified as a result. Instead, what stands out is the club's 12-20 record over the season's first month.

The Astros are finally getting healthy, but it might be too little too late

One of the most important subplots during the Astros' early-season struggles was the impact that injuries had once again, despite the training staff overhaul after last year's debacle. Losing so many key pieces, such as Josh Hader, Jeremy Peña, Carlos Correa, Jake Meyers, and Jose Altuve, among others, was devastating.

Houston is still dealing with injuries, but all of the core pieces mentioned above are back, with the exception of Correa, who is done for the year. The even bigger news is that the Astros will soon be getting Hunter Brown back from the IL, too, which should transform a rotation that has begun to stabilize, but was also a prime culprit for the team sinking like a stone when the season began.

Things are finally starting to look up for Houston, and it's fair to say that this roster looks much more competitive now than it did a month ago. Unfortunately, the team might learn that victories in March and April matter just as much as those in August and September.

Just as things are turning around for the Astros, the same is happening for the Mariners. To a lesser extent, the Rangers have also become a threat, as Houston's in-state rival just got its own stars, Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford, back from the IL, and has won its last three series.

But it's the Mariners who are the true threat. They were inches away from the World Series last year, pushing the Blue Jays to seven games. They're also expected to be hyper-aggressive at the trade deadline. The same can't be said for Houston, as the club has few resources in terms of prospect capital or room in the budget to make a big swing.

So, that leaves us where we started. The Astros began the year stuck in quicksand, and the faltering they did early on may cost them now as their rivals heat up and look to extend their lead. For Houston, the key was always going to be getting off to a hot start, and the team completely fumbled the opportunity.