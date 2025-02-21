Astros News: Luis Garcia update, Jose Altuve, surprising spring starters named

Spring training is in full swing, and Houston Astros fans are on pins and needles waiting for the first Grapefruit League game of the season. The new-look Astros are readying to take the field this weekend with split-squad games on tap for Saturday afternoon in Florida.

One group will stay put in West Palm Beach to take on the Washington Nationals, while the other half of the Astros roster goes 'on the road' to battle the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie. With two different squads stepping onto the diamond this week, the Astros fanbase will have an abundance of baseball to follow. Houston's 'home' game against the Nats will be broadcast on SCHN.

Astros News: Luis Garcia injury update

One player who will not be on the field this weekend is starting pitcher Luis Garcia. Much like his counterpart Lance McCullers Jr., Garcia is working his way back from injury this spring and will not be toeing the rubber during Grapefruit League action this spring.

But the right-hander did advance his rehab a bit this week. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com is reporting that Garcia threw a bullpen session on Thursday. If Garcia recovers well, facing live batters is likely the next step in his progression. Houston is hoping to have both Garcia and McCullers back in the rotation during the early-going of the 2025 season.

Astros News: Jose Altuve limited ahead of Saturday's spring training opener

Jose Altuve is expected to line up in the outfield this weekend. While it's not yet known which squad Altuve will be a part of on Saturday, manager Joe Espada made it known that the longtime Astros second baseman will have on his outfielder's glove for Houston's first spring training game.

Astros morning updates:



-Luis Garcia threw a bullpen yesterday.

-Altuve won’t run bases today because he’s been running in OF so much.

-Arrighetti starts Sunday, Blanco Monday. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 21, 2025

But Altuve will not be running the bases on Friday. With an increased focus on learning the outfield this week, Altuve's put a lot of miles on the tires, and Espada will give him the day off.

Astros News: Houston names starters for spring training opener(s)

Just because a pitcher takes the ball for the first game of the spring means little to nothing in terms of roster projections, so don't read too much into the fact that the young duo of Ryan Gusto and Colton Gordon will be taking the hill this weekend. Gusto will be Houston's starter against Washington and Gordon will take the ball against the Mets.

The two hurlers were offseason roster additions prior to the Rule 5 Draft. Both Gusto and Gordon had success in the minor leagues last season, and are expected to find their way to the big leagues at some point this season. There is somewhat of a wide open competition for the No. 5 starter this spring, but unless Hayden Wesneski completely implodes, both Gusto and Gordon will trying to chase down the former Chicago Cubs starter.

