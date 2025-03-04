Astros’ new stadium sponsor getting mixed reviews after big changes revealed

Whenever a team changes their stadium sponsor, there's going to be blowback. Fans have strong feelings about what sponsors are suitable for their team, and some even refuse to acknowledge a new name for years, if ever. The Houston Astros' agreement with Daikin has been more of the same.

The Astros revealed HVAC manufacturer Daikin as the team's new sponsor in November. Daikin will replace Minute Maid which had had naming rights to the Astros home ballpark for decades. For Astros fans who'd grown accustomed to the "Juice Box", this was an unwelcome change.

Most of the fervor from the change had died down, but it picked up a bit recently once it was revealed that Daikin would be plastering their logo across the entire roof of the stadium.

Daikin Park is living up to its name as Astros home park roof is undergoing a major overhaul

Daikin signed a 15-year deal that is presumably for many millions of dollars. To get their money's worth, Daikin is going to do everything they can to get the most bang for their buck; even if that means featuring their logo on the entire roof. That type of marketing strategy will definitely increase brand awareness.

A new chapter begins.



Daikin Park coming January 2025 pic.twitter.com/8vyPYGciqn — Houston Astros (@astros) November 18, 2024

However, there are those who don't like the move. In addition to the fans who were never going to be in favor of any changes and still call the stadium Enron Field, some believe that the roof being used as a giant billboard is too gaudy. Others just don't think it meshes well with the Astros color scheme. The latter may have a point with light blue featured prominently throughout Daikin's branding, something that definitely doesn't feel very "Astros"; a team with a navy blue, orange, and white color scheme.

Ultimately, Astros fans will just have to get used to the changes. Minute Maid Park is no more, and Daikin appears to be a strong partner for the Astros franchise going forward. Change can be difficult, but no amount of complaining is going to rectify this situation. In a few years, this controversy is likely to all be forgotten.

