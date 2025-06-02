Astros' MLB mock draft offers Houston backup plan in case the worst happens

MLB.com's latest mock draft handed the Houston Astros shortstop Wehiwa Aloy from the University of Arkansas. The 21-year-old comes in at No. 22 on the outlet's big board, so the value matches where Houston will be selecting in July's draft. Selecting a shortstop is always a wise strategy during the MLB Draft, but the Astros could have an ulterior motive if this latest mock draft becomes a reality.

Houston's best player this season has been Jeremy Peña. After a down-year in 2024, Peña has flashed the leather and brought the thunder this season. He's been one of the Astros' best defenders, and after Jose Altuve was moved down in the batting order, succeeded the former MVP as Houston's leadoff hitter. After Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Peña is hitting .309/.373/.480 with a 145 wRC+ and a team-leading 2.9 fWAR.

It's been a breakout season for Peña so far, and one that will likely help him secure a long-term deal. The question, of course, is whether or not that big-time pay day will come in Houston or elsewhere?

Astros' MLB mock draft offers Houston backup plan in case Jeremy Peña leaves in free agency

Astros fans don't want to think about that scenario, but the fact of the matter is that it's a very real possibility. Despite the best efforts from Altuve, Peña remains unsigned for the long-term and has just two years of arbitration eligibility remaining after the 2025 season. He's scheduled to become a free agent after the 2027 season.

After watching so many stars (Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, and George Springer) sign free agent deals elsewhere and then seeing Houston trade away Kyle Tucker past offseason, Astros fans might be concerned Peña could follow suit.

If that is indeed the case, it would be behoove Houston to have a backup plan. The team's top infield prospect Brice Matthews came up as a shortstop, but most scouts believe second base will be his eventual home once he makes it to the big leagues.

Aloy, however, is a shortstop through and through and was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. As a right-handed hitter, his bat would profile well for the Crawford Boxes in left field at Daikin Park. Even if there's no hidden agenda, Houston should be very intrigued by Aloy's profile.

The hope is that Peña and the Astros find some common ground — perhaps sometime during the offseason — and come to terms on a long-term deal. If that's not part of Houston's long-term plans, nabbing Aloy with the 21st-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft would be a smart move.

