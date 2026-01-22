Astros might rescue mystery teams snubbed by Cody Bellinger’s lazy Yankees return

Cody Bellinger's free agency had a predictable outcome, even if it took most of the offseason to get to this point. The New York Yankees have signed Bellinger to a 5-year contract worth $162.5 million. The Houston Astros were never a logical suitor for Bellinger, but they could be viewed as a lifeline for the mystery teams involved in the bidding.

One of those teams was the New York Mets. The Mets were viewed as the biggest threat to the Yankees for Bellinger, and they traded for Luis Robert Jr. There were reportedly two mystery teams involved in Bellinger's bidding, and the attention could now turn to Astros center fielder Jake Meyers.

Astros could dangle Jake Meyers to teams disappointed by Bellinger’s Yankees return

In the weeks leading up to the Winter Meetings, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Meyers was going to be traded. The 29-year-old outfielder was drawing strong interest from the Philadelphia Phillies, but that talk has since been silenced with the Phillies shifting to other fronts. One of those fronts was Bo Bichette, who was reportedly close to signing with the Phillies before ultimately signing with the New York Mets.

It's certainly possible the Phillies pivot back to Meyers, especially once they resolve their current situation with Nick Castellanos. The Phillies are expected to move on from Castellanos, and adding Meyers would give them a clear answer in center field while former first-round pick Justin Crawford serves as a fourth outfielder.

Meyers doesn't have the power that Bellinger possesses, but he is extremely affordable. He is making $3.55 million in 2026, and unless there is a true offensive breakout, he likely will earn a similar amount in his final year of arbitration.

Meyers' salary, along with the fact that he is under control for two more seasons, makes him one of the more attractive outfielders available on the trade market. After a 2025 season where he posted a wRC+ of 107 in 381 plate appearances, now would be the time for the Astros to sell high on their center fielder. Not to mention, trading Meyers would create a clear opening for Zach Cole in center field.

The Astros are looking to the trade market as they close out their offseason. Meyers, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Jesús Sánchez are all players who could be on the move before Opening Day. Meyers could be the one who has the most value and allows Houston to replenish a farm system that needs some depth.