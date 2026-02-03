Astros may have found unexpected catching fix after Reds roster fallout

The Houston Astros are expected to add an established backup catcher to their roster before the start of spring training. Victor Caratini inked a two-year deal with the Minnesota Twins last month and seems to have pushed the Astros in the direction of a reunion with Christian Vazquez. While there is familiarity in Vazquez for the Astros, they may want to think twice about spending money of consequence on the 35-year-old catcher.

Fortunately, the Reds may have just provided Houston with a sneaky solution. As the corresponding roster move to the surprise signing of Eugenio Suarez, the Reds have designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment.

The #Reds today signed IF Eugenio Suárez to a one-year Major League contract with a mutual option for 2027 and designated for assignment C Ben Rortvedt. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 3, 2026

It's been quite the offseason for Rortvedt. The 28-year-old catcher finished the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they apparently liked him enough to sign him to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million. He was arbitration-eligible and out of minor-league options, so when the Dodgers tried to sneak him through waivers, the Reds acted quickly to pick him up.

Perhaps the Reds think they can sneak him through waivers, though, considering how the free-agent market is for catchers, that's an unlikely outcome.

Ben Rortvedt would be a cheaper version of Christian Vazquez for the Astros

Let's make one thing clear when it comes to the Astros' search for a backup catcher: whoever they bring in shouldn't be getting regular starts. There's no Caratini-type backup catcher available at this stage of the offseason.

Along those lines, offensively, there's very little to write home about when it comes to Rortvedt's production. In 128 plate appearances last season, he slashed .152/.240/.205 with a wRC+ of 31. But for what Rortvedt lacks offensively, he makes up for in his defensive metrics. With the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024, his Baseball Savant looks favorably on his framing skills as well as his ability to block pitches in the dirt.

In other words, Rortvedt is exactly what you look for in a backup catcher. Someone who can start once a week and not make life miserable for the pitching staff. He's also probably going to be cheaper than Vazquez, which isn't something to scoff at, considering the Astros have just under $6 million in space before reaching the first level of the CBT.