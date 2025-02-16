Astros making bizarre hire that will have fans wondering what's going on with Orbit

Ever since the Houston Astros remedied their Junction Jack mistake in 2012 and brought back Orbit as the team's mascot, he has been a beloved part of the game day experience. Orbit is so beloved in Houston, and beyond, that he was inducted in the Mascot Hall of Fame — which actually exists.

Of course, Orbit has not been without some controversy. In fact, he is one of the few mascots in Major League Baseball that has actually been ejected when umpire Gary Darling tossed him from a game for arguing balls and strikes. Not all heroes wear capes.

Despite being a bit of a loose cannon, Orbit is considered among MLB's best mascots, and has certainly helped numerous young fans begin to love the game of baseball. However, the Astros seem to be changing things up a little bit with his appearances. The Astros are currently hiring a "mascot handler" for the 2025 season.

Astros' "mascot handler" is going to have their hands full with Orbit

First of all, this job sounds like a blast. Duties would obviously include following Orbit around to make sure he doesn't run into things, and helping him navigate the stadium during his hijinks, and all the while getting paid to do it. Sign me up. However, you would think that the team would have an intern or other entry-level employee who could do that job, right?

Perhaps the Astros are concerned that Orbit could make a heel-turn like Mr. Met did in 2017 upon deciding to give fans the finger. While Orbit hasn't gotten into any altercations that we know of, anything is possible, especially when the New York Yankees come to town and they act like the entire baseball universe revolves around them. Having a handler in such a situation could at least help prevent criminal charges of some kind.

Thank you fans. 💚 pic.twitter.com/QAAlzuafTl — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) October 2, 2024

Of note, the position lists "two years of experience" as a requirement. That could be a tough ask as the pool of available job candidates that have wrangled mascots and kept them from hurting themselves can't be an extensive list. However, if you have experience keeping your drunk friends in college from hurtling themselves into harm's way, that is (probably) fine.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill