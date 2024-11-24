Astros made Alex Bregman an offer, but AL contenders have emerged as viable threats

The Alex Bregman saga continues. The Houston Astros' offseason plans have all but come to halt as they're engaged with Bregman and his representation in some rather tense negotiations. The Astros star rejected the team's qualifying offer, and though he now has draft compensation tied to his signing, Bregman is still likely to draw a number of suitors this winter.

But New York Post columnist and MLB insider Jon Heyman provided a nugget on Friday with word that the Astros have officially extended and offer to Bregman. What does that offer consist of? We don't yet know.

Astros made Alex Bregman an offer, but is it enough to thwart other AL contenders?

But this is the first time that Astros fans have heard of an actual offer being made. Knowing owner Jim Crane's penchant for keeping these deals to six years or less, it would seem doubtful that Bregman and his camp will agree to the initial offer.

And while news of a contract offer brings a measure of relief to the Houston faithful, Heyman brought some not-so-good information along with his reporting. Not only have the Astros extended an offer to Bregman, but the two-time All-Star has some other teams who are trying to secure his services as well.

According to Heyman, both the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox have reached out to Bregman's representatives. While no formal offer from either team appears to be on the table, the fact that other clubs are inquiring should hasten Houston's negotiations.

Bregman is said to be too expensive for the Tigers, but ties to his former manager A.J. Hinch have to count for something. The Red Sox definitely have the money to spend, but Boston has an All-Star at the hot corner already. The prevailing thought, however, is that Rafael Devers will move to first base and Bregman could lock down third. That could potentially make first baseman Triston Casas available in a trade, which could enable the Red Sox to bolster their starting rotation.

There are so many moving parts to this MLB offseason, and little will likely happen until after Juan Soto signs his new deal. While clubs like Detroit and Boston are already kicking the tires on a deal for Bregman, we've yet to even see the likes of the New York Mets and New York Yankees enter the conversation. Once Soto secures his new deal, those who missed out will look to Bregman as their contingency. Let's hope Houston still has a fighting chance.

