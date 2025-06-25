Astros lose pitching guru to the college ranks in shake up of player development

The Houston Astros have been able to hang on to their key coaching personnel lately despite losses from their roster. At least, until Tuesday when Houston lost one of their pitching gurus to the college ranks.

Director of pitching Eric Niesen has never received much press since joining the Astros staff. He generally stayed in the background while overseeing the development of the Astros' young pitchers and the rehab assignments of pitches like Lance McCullers Jr. (don't hold that against him too much).

Unfortunately, the Astros will have to figure out how to survive without him. Niesen was just hired by Wake Forest University to be the Demon Deacons pitching coach heading into next season.

Astros director of pitching Eric Niesen lured away by Wake Forest

For Niesen, the allure of heading to Wake Forest was probably too much to pass up. Not only does this allow him to get more experience coaching on the field with a competitive college program, but it lets him return to his alma mater where he had his first assistant coaching job right out of school.

Wake Forest certainly could use the help as most of the products of their "pitching lab" end up constantly hurt and/or flaming out of the majors. One hopes that Chase Burns wasn't on Wake's campus long enough to get infected by whatever Deacon Pitcher Plague exists.

News: Wake Forest is hiring Houston Astros director of pitching and program alum Eric Niesen to replace Corey Muscara as pitching coach, sources tell @BaseballAmerica. Niesen has a very deep bag of knowledge on pitching. — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 24, 2025

This is obviously a blow to the Houston. While losing a Wake Forest alum may seem like addition by subtraction to some, the fact remains that Niesen has done well with the Astros. Houston's farm system has a weird reputation of not developing pitchers, but they still manage to churn out arms like Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Colton Gordon, and Brandon Walter. He'll be missed by the organization to be sure.

Thankfully, general manager Dana Brown seems to have a good eye for pitching and player development, so one hopes the Astros don't miss a beat here. The upcoming 2025 MLB Draft should be a chance for the Astros to beef up their farm system with some talented arms, and it'll be up to the individual who replaces Niesen to make them into something worthwhile.

