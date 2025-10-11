Astros' looming 2026 vacancy could shake up the MLB manager market

The Houston Astros have confirmed that manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown will return for the 2026 season, but the confirmation wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement. It was merely pointing out that both Espada and Brown are under contract next season, and the team wouldn't be making any changes this offseason.

Even with the confirmation, the impression remains that Espada and Brown will enter the 2026 season on the hot seat. The Astros waited nearly a week to confirm the statuses of the top members of their baseball organization, and the silence was deafening. Especially when there was speculation that Jim Crane's irritation could be what brought on changes after the team's miserable collapse to end the regular season.

This potential Astros opening is already reshaping the manager carousel

While the Astros' managerial job isn't open this offseason, it could have an impact on the hiring cycle. The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli offered insight into the managerial carousel across Major League Baseball and suggested that some candidates may take a season off before looking for a job next offseason. The premise is that, rather than be a manager of a team like the Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, or Minnesota Twins, candidates could prefer to wait until next season when jobs with the New York Mets and Houston Astros may potentially be open.

If the Astros' job were to become available, it would be one of the most coveted positions in baseball. Say what you will about the team's collapse this season, they remain an organization that typically ensures contention each season.

It's essentially the path Skip Schumaker took after being fired by the Miami Marlins following the 2024 season. Schumaker took a front office role with the Texas Rangers instead of another managerial gig in 2025, and now enters this offseason as the manager replacing Bruce Bochy.

All we know is that on Opening Day, Espada will be the manager for the Astros. After that, any speculation is fair game, especially if the Astros get off to a cold start.