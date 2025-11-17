Astros linked to lovable fan-favorite free agent with risky red flags

The Houston Astros may need to get creative with how they replace Framber Valdez this offseason, considering they may not have the money to swim in the deep waters of free agency. The trade market could be just as difficult, given the lack of depth in their farm system. These circumstances could force the Astros down a path where they take a gamble, and Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly makes the case for Shota Imanaga.

Houston was among the teams to express an interest in Imanaga before he signed with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2024 season, but they had some concerns over his fly-ball tendencies. Imanaga silenced those concerns in his rookie season, posting an ERA of 2.91 while striking out over 25% of the hitters he faced.

Things took a dramatic turn for Imanaga to close out his second season in Chicago. Essentially, Imanaga's luck ran out, posting an ERA of 6.51 over his final 5 starts of the regular season while giving up 10 home runs. It became such a problem for Imanaga that when the Cubs were faced with a Game 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, Imanaga, who was on regular rest, wasn't an option for Craig Counsell.

Shota Imanaga would be a perfect clubhouse replacement for Framber Valdez but that's about it

After declining a three-year club option worth $57MM, the Cubs have extended the qualifying offer to Imanaga. Imanaga is expected to turn down the offer, with his camp placing the blame for his second-half struggles on a hamstring injury. That is certainly possible, but the fact is that Imanaga wasn't throwing competitive pitches throughout the second half of the season. Unfortunately, that resulted in an inability to miss bats, and with the lack of velocity he already has, it was a nightmare scenario for the Cubs.

Sure, generally, the Astros are viewed as the team that could fix veteran pitchers. However, considering Imanaga's propensity for home runs is what silenced their pursuit two years ago, nothing about how his 2025 season ended will likely change Houston's stance.

In a scenario where the Astros struck elsewhere to address their need at the top of the rotation, Imanaga could be an ideal secondary addition to the rotation. But, considering his latest data, the Astros would be wise to stay away.