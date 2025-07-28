Astros' latest DFA involving struggling slugger leaked by unlikely, but perfect, source

Usually, roster moves are announced/leaked by predictable sources. If it is big-time news, national reporters like Jeff Passan, Ken Rosenthal, or Mark Feinsand will get the word out. In the case of the Houston Astros, the less dramatic, more Astros-centric news will come from folks like Chandler Rome, Brian McTaggart, or Ari Alexander, and sometimes no one knows anything until the Astros put out a statement themselves. However, word on a roster move involving Jon Singleton came from an unlikely source who definitely would know what is up.

After getting a real opportunity in 2024 and failing to capitalize on it thanks to ongoing issues making contact, Singleton had initially been cut loose before getting re-signed by the Astros on a minor league deal. Unfortunately, Singleton only appeared in three games in 2025 with Houston and, according to a post from Singleton's wife, he is now being designated for assignment by the Astros.

Jon Singleton's time with the Astros is over (again) according to his wife

Unfortunately, this did feel a bit inevitable. Singleton was called up in the wake of Isaac Paredes' injury, and unless he really showed out, he was always going to be temporary. After recording just one single in nine plate appearances, Houston clearly wasn't impressed, and with the trade deadline looming, they are going in a different direction.

What direction that is going to be could be interesting. Odds are that this is a preview of a relatively minor roster move. However, this is the kind of roster housekeeping that happens to prepare for trades that are supporting the big league roster, and we know that the Astros are heavily in the market for a bat. So far, there are no indications that anything major is close, but you never know how quickly trade talks can escalate this time of year.

Until we know better, it is fun to dream about what roster shuffling like this could actually mean. Apparently, players' spouses are good sources of intel, so keep your eyes peeled.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill