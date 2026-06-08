Astros' insider reveals eye-opening trade chip if doomsday deadline scenario unfolds

The Houston Astros have looked better of late and with Hunter Brown nearing a return, there remains a long enough runway for them to cement their status as a contender in the American League. The reality is this is still an Astros' team several games under .500, and yet to make any significant climb back toward the top of the American League West. That leaves the door open to Houston being sellers at the MLB trade deadline at the end of July.

While all the talk of the Astros potentially selling has been centered around Yordan Álvarez, it's still hard to envision a scenario where such a deal materializes during the season. Not to mention, Álvarez's contract with Houston has him under control through the 2028 season. Short of Houston wanting to do a complete reset across the organization, trading Álvarez doesn't appear to be aligned with their direction moving forward.

That being said, if the Astros are in a position where they are sellers at the deadline, there wouldn't be any benefit to a half measure. The Astros have some movable pieces, but if selling is the direction outlined in the weeks ahead, the logical move may be to make Jeremy Peña available in trade talks.

Jeremy Pena's contract status makes him a clear trade chip

Peña's contract status is little more dire than Álvarez. The 28-year-old is under control through the 2027 season before becoming a free agent in 2028. The Astros have previously tried signing him to a long-term contract extension, but after Scott Boras entered the picture, talks have cooled. For that reason, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart does suggest there is an argument that Peña should be traded at the deadline if the Astros sell.

The state of baseball could also be what pushes the Astros toward trading Peña this summer. By most accounts, there is going to be work a stoppage. Houston would still maintain a year of control over Peña, regardless when the season is played, but if the entire year is missed, he will be a year older and approaching his 30s.

Peña's trade value won't be any higher than it is right now. Trading him may feel like a doomsday scenario but when talking about an Astros team trying to avoid trading Álvarez while replenishing their farm system, selling high on Peña could be a part of the path forward.