Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez are two of of the Astros' best players, and yet questions about their futures in Houston are sure to dominate the offseason. Both Tucker and Valdez are under team control through next season, but will become free agents at this time next year.

Tucker missed more than than half the 2024 season with a leg injury, but the outfielder is viewed as a key piece of the Astros lineup. Valdez, whose playoff performance left a bitter taste in the mouths of Astros fans, is still seen as Houston's ace heading into next season.

With the Astros fanbase already on pins and needles amid the ever-growing possibility that Alex Bregman will leave Space City this offseason, the last thing they want to think about is the impending free agency of Tucker and Valdez. But at least one Astros insider believes that Houston fans should prepare themselves for heartbreak in the near future.

Astros insider foreshadows upsetting realities with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez

Chandler Rome answered a number of fan inquiries in his latest mailbag submission to The Athletic. One of the questions centered around the futures of both Tucker and Valdez. Rome's response is not one that most Astros fans want to hear.

In terms of a potential contract extension this offseason, the Astros' beat reporter just doesn't see it happening. The contracts that both Tucker and Valdez will be seeking on the open market are unlikely to be met by the Astros. This has been the case with players like George Springer, Carlos Correa, and, more recently, Bregman.

Kyle Tucker hammers a pinch-hit home run on the first pitch he sees! pic.twitter.com/LBUQ5XK12J — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2024

But while a contract extension seems unlikely for both Tucker and Valdez, Rome went cut deeper. While allowing both Tucker and Valdez to leave next offseason would enable Houston to recoup a draft pick if a qualifying offer is extended, the possibility of a trade package loaded with top prospects might be enough to sway the Astros to make a deal this offseason.

Houston's farm system is consistently ranked as one of the worst in baseball, but trading one of Tucker or Valdez would help the Astros to quickly rebuild it. Though unpopular, if Houston decides to trade one of their two stars, they'll be able to secure quite the haul of young talent in return.

Astros GM Dana Brown is going to have a busy offseason. Bregman's contract situation is first and foremost, but after that, questions surrounding the futures of Tucker and Valdez will grab the spotlight. Astros fans shouldn't let their attention float far beyond the upcoming offseason, but there'll be no shortage of offseason rumors attached to Tucker and Valdez in the coming months, too.

