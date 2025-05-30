Astros Injury Update: Yordan Alvarez final test, Christian Walker X-rays, Luis Garcia

After getting blown out of the water on Thursday by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Houston Astros could use some pop in their lineup. Based on the most recent injury update from Astros manager Joe Espada, they could receive such a boost in the coming days as Yordan Alvarez has one more hurdle to clear before making his return from the IL.

Alvarez has been out of commission since May 3, but will face live pitching on Friday before the Astros take the field for Game 2 of a four-game set against the Rays. The slugger has been taking batting practice from coaches and off a pitching machine, but will now go toe-to-toe against one of his teammates.

According to Espada, with Alvarez set to face live pitching on Friday, he won't need a rehab assignment. That means, if everything checks out, Astros fans could see Alvarez back on the field as soon as this weekend against Tampa Bay. The former All-Star suffered a hand injury in a game against the Chicago White Sox and has been on the IL ever since.

Yordan Alvarez will face live pitching, and Astros receive good news on Christian Walker's status

Another Astros' bat could join Alvarez this weekend. Christian Walker, who was hit by a pitch earlier this week, confirmed that X-rays on his hand came back negative. Espada proclaimed Walker's status as day-to-day, and kept him on the bench during Thursday's blowout loss to the Rays.

Walker was replaced by Victor Caratini on Thursday, and it remains to be seen how Espada plans to deploy their biggest offseason acquisition once he returns to the lineup. With Alvarez's impending return, it's unlikely Walker will act as the Astros DH, meaning they'll need the veteran first baseman to be ready to take his hacks and play defense before getting back in the lineup.

In other injury news, Astros starter Luis Garcia, who hasn't stepped foot on a major league mound since 2023, won't be back until after the All-Star break at the earliest. According to Astros GM Dana Brown, the team is targeting late-July or early-August for the right-hander's return to the rotation. Garcia is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, and the team will determine next steps after that.

