Astros' former deadline gamble is now stuck in baseball purgatory

As the Houston Astros were looking for a boost on offense during their World Series run in 2022, Trey Mancini was the slugger they identified to address their need at first. At the time of the move, the deal made sense as Mancini had 10 home runs with a 117 wRC+ to open the 2022 season with the Baltimore Orioles. What the Astros did not realize at the time was that regression was in Mancini's future, and it's an outcome he has yet to recover from.

Sure, the Astros won the World Series, and Mancini's defense in the World Series came in handy, but his run with the team was a disaster. It began on a strange note as Dusty Baker didn't immediately place Mancini in the Astros' lineup in the aftermath of the trade, and once he did, it was clear that the slugger's offensive skills were diminished. In 186 plate appearances with the Astros at the end of the 2022 season, Mancini slashed .176/.258/.364/77 wRC+ with 8 home runs.

It wasn't a surprise that the Astros had little interest in bringing Mancini back for the 2023 season. Despite his struggles, the Chicago Cubs took a chance on the veteran to solve their first base woes, almost two years removed from trading Anthony Rizzo. The experiment ended after 79 games, as Mancini managed only 4 home runs with a wRC+ of 75. That was the last time Mancini was at the Major League level.

The Astros’ deadline regret who still can’t claw back to the big leagues

Mancini was out of baseball during the 2024 season, but is attempting a comeback this season. Mancini opened the 2025 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate and flashed signs of being the offensive force he once was with the Orioles. In 335 plate appearances, Mancini was slashing .308/.373/.522 with 16 home runs. Despite his offensive resurgence in the minors, it seemed that the Diamondbacks weren't going to promote Mancini to the Major League level. Mancini opted out of his deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

An interesting choice for Mancini, as, depending on what the Diamondbacks do at the trade deadline, he could have had a path back to the majors if Josh Naylor were to be traded. Nevertheless, the former Astros' first baseman is once again on the market.

