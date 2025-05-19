If you didn't think the Astros' rotation was a mess already, just take a peek at who could be starting for Houston on Tuesday in Tampa. According to The Athletics' Chandler Rome, left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter was added to the Houston Astros taxi squad and is accompanying the team to Florida. Sounds like Astros fans now know who TDB is.

Houston has yet to name a starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rays, but this might be the best indication of who'll toe the rubber for Game 2 of the Astros' three-game series. As Rome correctly points out, Tampa Bay has not performed well against left-handed pitching this season, and perhaps adding Walter to the roster will give manager Joe Espada an advantage.

Are the Astros foreshadowing Tuesday roster move in effort to mess with Rays?

Walter, 28, has been part of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys starting rotation this season. He's appeared in nine games and made five starts with a 2.27 ERA, 4.13 FIP, and 25.4% strikeout rate on the season. The southpaw made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox, going 23 innings and posting a 6.26 ERA.

The Astros are already sending fellow lefty Colton Gordon to the hill on Monday night in an effort to keep the Rays off balance. Among all American League teams, only the Baltimore Orioles have produced a lower OPS against left-handers than Tampa Bay (.578). Rays' batters are hitting a meager .203 off southpaws.

The Astros starting rotation is already dealing with several injuries, not the least of which was the revelation that right-hander Hayden Wesneski would need Tommy John surgery — effectively ending his 2025 season. Houston is already without starters J.P. France, Christian Javier, Luis Garcia, and Spencer Arrighetti.

Houston is trying to just stay afloat until the rotation gets healthy. It's been a difficult stretch of late, but with Hunter Brown going on Wednesday afternoon, at least the Astros should have Game 3 of the series under control. It remains to be seen if and when the Astros activate Walter and whose spot he takes on the active roster.

