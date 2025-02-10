Astros are a fit for former Yankees and Red Sox free agent, but they must be cautious

As busy as the Houston Astros have been this offseason, they still have yet to check off every box on their 2025 to-do list. While some of these questions can be answered during open competitions in spring training, the roster need the Astros have expressed the most this offseason, is adding a left-handed outfielder; which has continued to elude them.

Part of Houston's problem is the market itself. Juan Soto was firmly out of the Astros' price range and lesser options like Anthony Santander (a switch-hitter) and Cody Bellinger each had significant warts compared to their asking prices. It didn't help the lineup balance one bit when the Astros traded Kyle Tucker away to the Chicago Cubs.

However, there is a free agent option who could work, but adding him would certainly come with some risk. The Astros have been loosely connected to free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo, and there is a world in which signing him actually makes sense.

Play No. 44 of 2024: Alex Verdugo falls into the seats after making an impressive catch! pic.twitter.com/xkG3fznCfL — MLB (@MLB) December 4, 2024

Astros should target former Yankess & Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo, but only on a one-year deal

It is mildly surprising that Verdugo is still available. Though coming off a down-year with the New York Yankees, he is still an excellent defender and posted a reasonable .281 batting average and .761 OPS during his four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. While not the star that some expected him to become, Verdugo is a solid outfield option in a market that had very few to begin with.

Assuming Houston doesn't bring back Alex Bregman, which looks less and less likely by the day, giving Verdugo a one-year prove-it deal in the neighborhood of $13-$14 million as suggested by ESPN's Jeff Passan makes a lot of sense.

The Astros can talk about how much they believe in Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers heading into 2025, but the fact remains that Houston's everyday outfielders likely rank near the bottom of all of baseball. Verdugo would only be a marginal improvement, but an improvement nonetheless.

One wonders if Verdugo would accept such a deal at this point. Predicted to receive a two-year deal before the offseason began, it feels like Verdugo would have already signed if he was willing to take a one-year deal, though he may not have a choice, and the Astros should be involved.

If not amenable to a one-year deal, it's be best to steer clear of Verdugo. He has enough questions about his ability to impact the ball consistently and some potential clubhouse concerns that should keep Houston's offer to a minimum.

