A number of leaked images came across the internet in recent days previewing the Houston Astros upcoming City Connect jersey reveal. Nowadays, it's more difficult than ever to distinguish truth from fiction, but the Astros put an end to all the speculation on Wednesday after showcases photos of the new design.

This is going to sound terribly corny, but the Astros hit it out of the ball park with their new City Connect uniforms. The all-white ensemble has unique features that should appeal to both older and younger Astros fans.

The Astros retired their "Space City" City Connect jerseys last season, and will replace them with this year's updated style that features the word 'Stros across the chest. The team name is accented by the flying star that was famously used as the Astros primary logo. The star is open on the left end, and instead of the traditional gold color, is a mixture of orange and yellow.

Astros fans will love new City Connect jerseys with modern twist on retro logo

While there's mixed reaction to Major League Baseball adoption of sponsorship patches on team uniforms, no one is going to be upset with the mission patch on the sleeve with an image of Union Station logo.

The pin-striping and piping will be familiar to those who remember the previous iteration of the Astros City Connects, and there's now a lunar pattern that is an obvious tribute to Houston's long held relationship with NASA and the moon landing.

The letters HTX are stitched onto the belts to represent Houston, Texas and the team will be wearing what are being referred to as "Afterburner Socks". They're supposed to simulate a rocket ship taking off. It's only appropriate that those are the lower portion of the uniforms.

Finally, the hat takes on a futuristic look of the Astros' star. The two-tone cap features a white-colored, front-facing panel with a navy bill. The star is superimposed inside of the letter "A", combining both the star logo and the first letter of Houston's nickname.

These new uniforms will appeal to nearly every Astros fan and are sure to fly off the shelves. If you don't want to be left waiting for the next wave to get produced, you may want to go ahead and load up now.

