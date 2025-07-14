Astros fans will love Josh Hader's response to All-Star jerseys, Alex Bregman reunion

The All-Star Game festivities are going full force at the moment down in Atlanta. While most of the attention Monday night is on the impending Home Run Derby (and rightly so as it is a lot of fun), all of the All-Stars had media availability in the afternoon and that included Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader.

After a somewhat rocky start to his time with Houston, Hader has really turned things around in 2025. In 40 appearances so far this season, Hader has posted a 2.53 ERA and 3.25 FIP with 65 strikeouts in 42.2 innings of work on his way to his sixth All-Star appearance.

While it would be easy for a guy like Hader to get jaded with the whole All-Star experience having been there so often, he instead had a really heartwarming response when asked about how he feels about getting to wear the Astros uniform in the All-Star Game. Along the way, he also shared a nice little nugget about catching up with Alex Bregman.

Josh Hader on the relentless Astros and reuniting with Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/6LTnHbZkwk — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) July 14, 2025

Josh Hader is thrilled he gets to wear the Astros uniform for their fans that he says give "unbelievable" support

In recent years, All-Stars have been forced to wear special AL All-Star or NL All-Star jerseys, although it wasn't always like that. However, MLB made the welcome change to have players wear their team jerseys in the game which is going to be a first for Hader.

Hader spoke at length about how that makes this All-Star Game particularly special. Hader noted just how much the city of Houston supports the team and how much he appreciates that support, To him, getting to wear an Astros uniform in the All-Star Game is a privilege and a way for him to give back a little bit more to those fans that cheer the Astros on night in, night out.

In addition to that, Hader also had a fun little anecdote about catching up with Bregman. While he made sure to note that the team misses him, Hader made sure to say that he already had some time to catch up with Bregman and that the two players' kids are close and were excited to see each other again.

A nice, wholesome moment from the Midsummer Classic from a guy that you wouldn't necessarily expect it from. How can you not love baseball?

