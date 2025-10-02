Astros fans get first real glimpse at how this offseason could unfold

Last weekend, the Astros were unable to secure a spot in the 2025 MLB Playoffs, marking a stunning collapse that provides a tangible example of how different things are compared to the success the team had in the late 2010s and early 2020s. The collapse has led many to wonder if there might be a regime change in the works for the Astros this offseason.

And while the Astros missing out on the postseason stung for the front office as well as the fanbase, some new reporting around the team provided some insight into how this year’s struggles could result in some drastic changes for 2026.

In a new story for The Athletic (subscription required), Astros beat writer Chandler Rome provided some new insight into how the Astros will handle things this offseason, ranging from some potential change in the front office to some adjustments to the offensive game plan.

The Astros could make some sweeping organizational changes this offseason

According to Rome, the first change that could come is in the offensive approach, which would fit into how things went last year when general manager Dana Brown met with hitting coaches Alex Cintrón and Troy Snitker. That conversation led to the Astros wanting to see more pitches in 2025, which didn’t result in the kind of offensive explosion the team wanted, especially since they had numerous players finish in the top-50 in swing rate.

Part of the reason why the Astros' OPS was so low, in the bottom ten of baseball, was because the Astros’ offense was decimated by injuries, which, according to Rome, is another area of the team that could be overhauled.

Although some of those injuries can be chalked up to freak accidents and attrition, they also lost multiple starting pitchers to serious arm injuries, and had Yordan Álvarez and Jake Meyers hurt themselves the same day after they were checked by the team’s training staff.

“We’re going to take a deep dive into all of these injuries,” Brown said. “We’re going to take a deep dive into how we can avoid them...is there anything we can do to make adjustments? Whatever we can do to be different and have a better outcome.”

And lastly, Rome provided some insight into how the team is planning on handling the glut of infielders on the roster.

The Astros will need to get creative with Isaac Paredes, considering they have Carlos Correa at third base. A move to second base doesn't make the most sense, with Paredes' past aversion to the idea, and a potential transition to first base would all but confirm Christian Walker's exit. Regardless, changes are coming to the Astros' roster.

And even though those changes don’t take away from the pain of the Astros missing the postseason this year, fans should take comfort in the fact that Houston’s ownership seems serious in doing everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen again any time soon.