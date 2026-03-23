Astros could solve lefty bat woes in a trade for hopelessly blocked Dodgers prospect

That left-handed-hitting hole in the Houston Astros outfield still exists despite months upon months of Dana Brown talking it up as a priority. Dangling Isaac Paredes in exchange for a solution hasn't yielded any results, as opposing clubs know that the Astros have no leverage.

At this point, Houston's best chance to find a fix is either to pick up a discarded veteran from the scrap heap or to make a minor trade for a player feeling a roster squeeze. Neither of these solutions is particularly exciting, and has a low probability of working out.

However, a solution in the vein of the second path might exist and present the Astros with a solution with the potential to be more impactful than the typical move you see this time of year. That would come in the form of trying to swing a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for hopelessly blocked outfielder Ryan Ward.

A trade for Dodgers prospect Ryan Ward might solve the Astros left-handed-hitting problem in 2026 and beyond

It's strange to call a 28-year-old a prospect, but technically that's what Ward is for the Dodgers. The lefty-swinging outfielder hasn't made his big league debut despite playing (and excelling) at the Triple-A level for the last three seasons.

Ward is coming off back-to-back 30-plus homer seasons in Triple-A and rose to even greater heights last season with a minor league-leading 36 blasts while slashing .290/.380/.557. The performance garnered Freeland the Pacific Coast League MVP award at season's end.

Seemingly, this wouldn't be a player the Dodgers would want to give up, and their general manager, Brandon Gomes, said back in November that he envisioned a bit role for Ward as the slugger was finally added to LA's 40-man roster.

Those comments came before Los Angeles signed Kyle Tucker. While much less impactful than Tucker, Ward's chances at making his long-awaited big league debut took a further hit in February when the Dodgers claimed Michael Siani off waivers from the Yankees. Siani is two years younger, also hits left-handed, and is significantly better and more versatile defensively than Ward, making him likely the first depth option to be called up in the event of an injury.

Ward is ranked No. 20 in Los Angeles's farm system by MLB Pipeline. As time passes, his path to the majors only gets murkier. The Dodgers top four prospects are all outfielders, with both Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope nearing big league ready status. Half of the Dodgers' top-10 list are outfielders, and there are several more outside of the top-10 that rank ahead of Ward.

The Dodgers also have a handful of key pieces on the 60-Day IL who are expected to return and play significant roles at some point in 2026. When that happens, they'll need to open 40-man roster spots, potentially putting Ward in peril.

Rather than lose him for nothing, perhaps they'd be willing to swap him for a younger prospect who fits better with what their system is lacking and doesn't come with the same 40-man roster concerns. A lottery ticket might just do the trick.

For the Astros, they'd be taking a risk. As good as Ward has been, he hasn't proven it in the minors. His bat is the attraction, and if he doesn't hit, he doesn't have much value. With that said, the upside is enormous. He could be the slugging left-handed-hitting left fielder they've been desperately searching for, and if he did pan out, they'd have him under team control for six years.

Given the budgetary restrictions they have now and in the years to come, that's very attractive. With a presumably low cost of acquisition, he'd represent a dice roll that, at this time of year, comes with nearly unprecedented upside.