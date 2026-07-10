Astros can't leave 2026 trade deadline without moving this one player

If you look at some of the players the Houston Astros are reportedly shopping for, you might think they’re a division leader trying to ensure they can run rampant through the postseason. They’re supposedly in on Tarik Skubal, Sonny Gray, and any of several left-handed bats to fix a lopsided lineup. Dana Brown is set up to chase some big names over the next few weeks.

But while they’re on that hunt, they have another issue to get sorted out. They need to figure out what to do with Bryan Abreu. He was a name to watch back when the season started going sideways, and his struggles have only built the case that the Astros can’t count on him in high-leverage spots.

Abreu will be a free agent after the season, and it would be hard to say he could have a worse platform campaign. He started the year as the fill-in closer with Josh Hader injured, but has posted a 5.70 ERA heading into Wednesday with 25 walks in 30 innings. His fastball velocity is down more than two MPH. Add in a stretch on the restricted list for a personal matter, and it’s been a year he’d probably like to forget.

Astros face an easy decision with Bryan Abreu before the 2026 trade deadline

With all that said, he isn’t an extension candidate, and letting him finish the year in a setup role only to leave in free agency gets the Astros nothing back. A shaky reliever with his track record before this season is still worth more than a trade chip in July than to just watch him sign elsewhere in the winter.

Abreu was included on a list of buy-low targets worth chasing before the deadline, and that’s probably about right. Someone will convince themselves they can fix him, and it’s not like every team couldn’t use a guy who posted a 2.30 ERA in 281.2 innings between 2022 and 2025. He’d be worth the gamble for someone to send a low-minors arm or something like that to the Astros to acquire. And it’s worth it for the Astros to just get something for a pitcher who was a key cog for them.

The Astros have shown plenty of patience with Abreu this year. That patience should not stretch past August 3. If they’re serious about adding at the deadline, clearing his spot and getting anything for him has to happen. Abreu doesn’t need to be the centerpiece of the deadline. He just needs to be on another team by the end of it.