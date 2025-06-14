Astros call-up signals crushing injury update for promising rookie Jacob Melton

Houston Astros outfielder Jacob Melton left Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins with an ankle injury, and based on the reporting of KPRC2's Ari Alexander, the rookie is likely ticketed for a stint on the injured list. Alexander reports that Houston is planning to call up Cooper Hummel from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Melton's injury occurred in the fourth inning while tracking Willi Castro's home run. The Astros had already taken an 8-0 lead prior to Castro's homer, and a big reason for Houston's enormous edge was Melton's 2-for-2 performance with three RBI.

Melton remained in the game for the final out of the inning, but was replaced by Shay Whitcomb in the top of the fifth. Whitcomb took over for Mauricio Dubón, who was filling in for Isaac Paredes at third base. Houston's super utility player then shifted to left field in place of Melton. The Astros went on to win by the final score of 10-3.

This is the latest injury blow to an Astros team that has dealt with its fair share of ailments this season. Houston is already without the aforementioned Paredes who's dealing with a hamstring injury — though all indications are he'll return to the lineup soon. Chas McCormick is out with an oblique strain, Yordan Álvarez and Zach Dezenzo are both on the IL with a hand injuries, and you don't even want to ask about the starting rotation.

Melton was called up to the big leagues just a couple of weeks ago, and his performance on Friday was his best to date. For the season, he's hitting .241 with a .600 OPS, but was heating up having gone 3-for-6 with four RBI in his last two starts.

Houston will now turn to a former utility player who just re-signed a few days ago. Hummel was with Houston this spring, but after electing free agency, signed on with the New York Yankees. He was later released and then inked a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles. After the O's released him on May 29, Hummel agreed to a minor-league pact with Houston. He'll now maintain a spot on the Astros roster — most likely until the team is back to full-strength.

Melton's impending placement on the IL will likely force Jose Altuve back to left field. The former AL MVP had spent significantly more time on the infield of late, with an outfield comprised of Melton, Cam Smith, and Jake Meyers. Hummel, of course, can play the outfield as well.

