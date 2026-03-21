Astros bizarre connection to ex-Mariners infielder raises more questions than answers

This is the time of the year when the hot stove has a mini reprisal. No stars will change hands, but with roster cuts and minor league free agent opt outs, we start to see a lot of player movement based on how spring training has shaken out. With that, the Houston Astros have a target in mind.

They say familiarity breeds attraction, and maybe that's what's going on here with the rumor that the Astros are interested in Dylan Moore after he triggered his opt-out from the Philadelphia Phillies. A long-time member of the Seattle Mariners, Moore also spent a brief stint with the Texas Rangers last season, making Houston very accustomed to the veteran utility man.

If the Phillies haven't added Moore to their 40-man roster by March 21, he will become a free agent, allowing the Astros to come in and scoop him up. But one puzzling question needs to be asked: why would they want to do such a thing?

Astros rumored interest in ex-Mariners infielder Dylan Moore makes no sense

Moore is a versatile player who, while mostly an infielder by trade, can also play some outfield. At 33 years old, his defense isn't what it once was, and his best positions now are first base, second base, and third base.

Maybe Houston has forgotten — due to Jeremy Peña's injury temporarily clearing the infield logjam — but those are the exact three positions they envision rotating Isaac Paredes through in a desperate effort to get the 27-year-old two-time All-Star at-bats.

Perhaps it's Moore's offensive profile they like, and would be willing to make him into an outfielder primarily. Except that doesn't make sense either. The Astros have a need for a productive left-handed bat in the outfield, but Moore hits right-handed and is coming off a year in which he hit .201/.267/.374 and then slashed .226/.324/.258 this spring.

It can't be defensive prowess, either, because that's what Nick Allen, the player Houston received from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Mauricio Dubón, brings to the table. Allen is a shortstop by trade, and while he doesn't have much of a bat, his glove is really good. The same can't be said for Moore.

Lastly, even if Houston were to turn a blind eye to all of the ways Moore solves nothing for them, a case could be made if he could usher in some sort of youth infusion. Instead, he turns 34 in August, and adding him would just make an aging roster older.

Bottom line, Moore posted -0.1 fWAR last season, showing you exactly why he had to settle for a minor league deal to begin with. If he's not going to potentially solve any need for the Astros, it's curious why they're linked to him in the first place. Dana Brown needs to be focused on addressing the gaps that exist on the roster, not adding more pieces to an already crowded infield situation.