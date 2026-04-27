Astros betting this one change will unlock Tatsuya Imai again (and they better hope so)

In Tatsuya Imai, the Houston Astros have an unusual challenge. The Astros have prided themselves on being able to identify and teach mechanical adjustments and, at minimum, they have an unhealthy familiarity with pitching injuries at this point. However, with Imai, they are somehow having to deal with all of those things, yet somehow also none of them.

Imai was certainly experiencing arm fatigue, and that is a training staff concern. The slope of MLB mounds had also been messing with Imai's mechanics, so that gave the coaching staff something to work on. However, the bigger issue seems to be that Imai's adjustment to living in the US more slowly than expected, and that was a drain on his physical and mental states. That isn't something the Astros have really had to deal with, and it doesn't have any easy solutions.

However, it does sound like progress is being made. According to the latest reports, one recent change was that Imai's strength coach was brought over from Japan to help get him right again. Between that and some lifestyle changes, Houston is hoping that that will be what is needed to get Imai over the hump.

Tatsuya Imai having his old strength coach could be what was needed for a successful MLB transition

When we talk about a player adjusting to living in a new country, most fans just think that it involves getting used to a new time zone and possibly dealing with a language barrier. Both of those things are true, but it is also a completely unfamiliar place where you have had to abandon all of your usual routines. Hell, you don't even have access to many of the same kinds of food. That is a lot for anyone.

However, Imai's strength coach seems to have a good read on what works and doesn't work for him. Odds are good that he will be able to get some sort of a plan in place where Imai will know where to get the foods he wants/needs and help create some new habits to stay in prime shape, pitching every five days over a 162-game season.

At least, that is the hope. Imai has his strength coach now, and his family is around to help him adjust as well, but that can only carry him so far. When Imai is on the mound, he is alone. The Astros need him to be good whether he ate a balanced breakfast or not. These are very positive changes, but the proof is going to be in the results here, and it is fair to be skeptical until they come.