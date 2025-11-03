Astros add insult to Blue Jays’ World Series misery with Mauricio Dubón’s Gold Glove

The entire country of Canada is in mourning following the Toronto Blue Jays' gut-wrenching loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series. The Jays jumped out to an early lead on Saturday night, but were unable to stave off the Dodgers' ninth-inning rally. Will Smith's go-ahead home run in the 11th helped seal the Dodgers' victory, and Blue Jays fans were sent home crying.

Unfortunately for Jays' fans, while the pain of losing Games 6 and 7 is still fresh on their minds, the results of this year's Gold Glove Awards will only rub salt in the wound. The Houston Astros' versatile fielder Mauricio Dubón took home the Gold Glove Award as this year's top utility player in the American League, while Blue Jays' standout Ernie Clement was left out in the cold.

Dubón, as he's known to do, played all over the diamond in 2025. The 31-year-old logged 20 or more appearances at four positions (left field, shortstop, second, and third base), while also spending time at first base and in center and left field. In total, Dubón was worth 14 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 20 outs above average (OAA).

Clement was no slouch himself. The 29-year-old upstart was one of Toronto's best bats during the postseason, but it was his defense that stood out during the 2025 regular season. Clement hit just .277/.313/.398 with a 98 wRC+. Once the playoffs began, however. Clement became the bat Toronto couldn't do without. He hit .411/.416/.562 with nine RBI and a 171 wRC+ in 18 postseason games.

ernie clement deserved a gold glove. what an embarrassment. — maddie (@maddiecholette) November 3, 2025

How did Ernie Clement not win a gold glove for 3rd base OR Utility!? People clearly weren’t paying attention 🙄#BlueJays — Tara (@tbaillie) November 3, 2025

But of course, the Gold Glove is a regular-season award, and though Clement flashed the leather on multiple occasions, Dubón's numbers were better. Furthermore, Clement was hardly the Swiss Army knife that Dubón was in 2025. The Jays' defender played only four positions — all of which came on the infield dirt — while Dubón logged time in the outfield as well.

Keep crying, Canada. Maybe someday you'll get back to the mountain top. Toronto did have one player win a Gold Glove — Ty France — though he spent half the season with the Minnesota Twins.