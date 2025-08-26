Astros' 2026 schedule release tops Taylor Swift's engagement news for baseball fans

This is the time of year when the regular season is winding down and fans start looking to the future. For Houston Astros fans, that means thinking about what the playoff roster should look like and what the Astros should prioritize in the offseason. However, this is also the time of year when next year's schedule comes out and MLB didn't disappoint with their 2026 schedule release on Tuesday.

If we are being honest, drawing too many conclusions about how hard/easy Houston's schedule next year is going to be is silly. There is a long offseason between now and the start of next season which can change things dramatically. That said, it sure seems like the Astros 2026 schedule starts right off the rip with wild swings in the level of competition for Houston.

Astros 2026 schedule release includes absolute rollercoaster start to the season

As most of the internet was clamoring for more details on Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce, Astros fans were treated to the release of the 2026 schedule. However, it is genuinely hard to parse exactly how to feel about it.

The first month of the season is a classic example of that. On the plus side, the Astros having two series against the Rockies who are almost certainly going to be terrible in April is a great way for Houston to run up the score early. However, Houston also has a lot of division games early in the season including a tough early four-game test against the Mariners on April 10-13 as well as a match-up against the Yankees towards the end of the month.

The 2026 season starts with a four game series against the Angels at home which will be a bit of a crapshoot as long as Arte Moreno owns that team. To end the season, a potentially tough four-game set on the road against the pesky A's could make more break some playoff hopes for both teams. We will just have to wait and see how it actually plays out.

