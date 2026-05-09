5 Astros players who will almost definitely be gone by June 1

While every general manager is different, they all have a certain number of games or a date on the calendar before they start making big changes. For some, it’s 40 games. For others, it’s Memorial Day. Whatever the measuring stick is, those days are coming close across Major League Baseball.

The Houston Astros are struggling, at least on the mound, along with some injured players potentially getting healthy, moves are coming.

It's time for the Astros to give up on Lance McCullers Jr.

This one is tough, but nobody is being done any favors with Lance McCullers Jr. going out there every fifth day. The hope was that he’d come back looking as strong as he did in 2022 (before his injury). But two full seasons off and then some aren’t good news for anyone.

Will the Astros simply move on? I think it’s very possible. Maybe it’s an IL stint. But it’s hard to imagine McCullers gets much more time on this big league roster, as difficult of a move as this would be emotionally.

Astros pitchers AJ Blubaugh, Cody Bolton won't be around long

AJ Blubaugh is a bit less obvious, but the Astros have to shake things up in their bullpen, particularly when at least one of Nate Pearson and Josh Hader get back in the mix. While Blubaugh had a nice run last season, he might have to be the player to lose his spot unless the Astros decide that Bennett Sousa’s control issues are serious.

The back of the baseball card says a lot for Cody Bolton. He’s a stopgap, and he’s made a pretty solid career of pitching in the big leagues each of the last four seasons. But he’s not an answer. Whatever the thoughts are on Tastuya Imai, he is on a rehab assignment and Hunter Brown is ready to get started with a throwing program.

Maybe June 1 is a touch too early to move on from Bolton if they choose someone else to go when Imai comes back, but with both those starters returning somewhat soon, theoretically, the end of the line is coming for Bolton on the big league roster. And without options, it likely means a DFA.

Jeremy Peña's return will send Braden Shewmake, Shay Whitcomb packing

Jeremy Peña is fast approaching a rehab assignment, and when he’s back, the Astros are going to have to choose between Braden Shewmake and Nick Allen, but the choice seems pretty obvious given their offseason plan.

Unless Shewmake goes absolutely bonkers over the next couple of weeks, it’s hard to see a path where he keeps his job. Rather, he’s like to continue down the path of seeing what many organizations around the league are like.

Both Taylor Trammell and Jake Meyers should be coming back within the next few weeks, which means one or two will likely to have to go. Shay Whitcomb has been on the bus back-and-forth to Sugar Land for awhile now, so he knows the drill. When one is ready, he’s likely the guy to go.

While the Astros almost certainly would like Brice Matthews to play every day, he sure looks like he’s started to figure things out, so he’ll continue to get the chance in the big leagues.

An MLB roster is a living, breathing organism. For most of the guys who seem destined to be back in Triple-A, they’ll likely find another shot at the big league level. Players struggle and/or get hurt, and another opportunity arises. But over the next few weeks, their current opportunity sure seems likely to be coming to an end.