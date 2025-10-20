4 forgotten Silver Slugger winners in Houston Astros history

Given the run the Houston Astros had in the early 2000s and over the last decade, the team has had no shortage of Silver Sluggers. Not exactly the biggest surprise, considering the Astros have been the home for sluggers such as Jose Altuve, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, and Yordan Alvarez.

The Silver Slugger Awards, presented by Louisville Slugger, honor the best hitter in each league at each position, and Altuve, for example, has been synonymous with the award for American League second basemen over the last 10 years.

Altuve is a six-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award, and while there shouldn't be a surprise to most Astros fans, they have some winners in past years that may have been forgotten.

Forgotten Silver Slugger winners in Houston Astros history

Morgan Ensberg, 2005

In an Astros lineup that often featured Biggio, Bagwell, and Lance Berkman, Ensberg often was overlooked as the starting third baseman. There were times when Ensberg's offensive profile popped, and that was the case for his 2005 season. It was, by far, Ensberg's best offensive season of his career, slashing .283/.388/.557 with 36 home runs and a 144 wRC+.

Mike Hampton, 1999

Yes, there was a time when starting pitchers were asked to hit. One of the best starting pitchers who could hit was none other than Mike Hampton. Earning his reputation as a left-handed starting pitcher, Hampton was capable of holding his own as a right-handed hitter. In 1999, Hampton slashed .311/.373/.432 in 88 plate appearances with a wRC+ of 111.

Moises Alou, 1998

Moises Alou is infamously remembered for the 2003 incident that occurred during his time with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series, but when he wasn't going for a foul ball in the stands, the outfielder was putting up some respectable numbers. Including the 1998 season with the Astros, slashing .312/.399/.582 with 38 home runs and a 158 wRC+.

Dickie Thon, 1983

When it comes to offensive shortstops, Dickie Thon is far from the first name that comes to mind. But there was a two-year run in the 1980s with the Houston Astros where Thon made a strong case for that reputation. In 1983, specifically, Thon slashed .286/.341/.457 with 20 home runs and a 124 wRC+. It was the first of only two times in his 15-year career that he put up a double-digit home run total.

