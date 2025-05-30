4 Astros X-factors who are keeping Houston afloat while superstars struggle

When you think of the Houston Astros, names like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Yainer Diaz come to mind. Unfortunately for Houston's fanbase, none of those three players have lived up to the hype this season.

Though Altuve is finally rounding into form, the former MVP has had more struggles than successes in 2025. Alvarez is currently on the injured list, but even before his IL stint, the Astros slugger was off to a horrendous start. Diaz was supposed to be Houston's breakout star in 2025, but he's been little more than a footnote so far this season.

Thankfully, while Houston's star players continue to find their footing, a handful of underrated performers have stepped up in their absence. Which four X-factors have been essential to the Astros' success while Altuve, Alvarez, and Diaz have struggled to start the season?

4 Astros X-factors who are keeping Houston afloat while Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Yainer Diaz struggle

Jake Meyers, Astros outfielder

It's impossible to discuss Houston's early-season success without mentioning Jake Meyers. Astros fans had already written off the 29-year-old as a glove-first centerfielder whose bat would always negate his value. This season, however, Meyers has come up big-time — both in the field and at the dish. He's hitting .293/.353/.407 with a team-leading 5 outs above average. That'll do, Jake. That'll do.

Jeremy Peña, Astros shortstop

After a sub-par season in 2024, it's fair to call Jeremy Peña an X-factor. The shortstop leads the Astros in fWAR (2.2), and much like Meyers, has been reliable both in the field and in the batters' box. Peña is in the All-Star conversation this season alongside Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Witt Jr., and Jacob Wilson. That's good company to keep.

Steven Okert, Astros pitcher

Including a pitcher on this list seems a bit unfair, as Steven Okert's performance isn't necessarily offsetting the lack of production from Altuve, Alvarez, and Diaz. But, considering Okert has been the Astros' best reliever not named Josh Hader, while striking out 31% of the batters he's faced, there's little doubt he's impacting the game. Though not directly adding runs to the Astros' tally, he's helping Houston by keeping the opponents off the scoreboard.

Cam Smith, Astros outfielder

Cam Smith might be considered the biggest X-factor on the entire Astros roster due to the simple fact that he wasn't expected to make an impact until sometime around September. It's easy to forget that Smith had just 32 minor league games under his belt before joining Houston's Opening Day roster. His bat has been heating up, and Smith has provided steady, and sometimes spectacular, defense in an outfield that lost their best player (Kyle Tucker).

