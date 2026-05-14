4 Astros manager replacement candidates if Houston does actually fire Joe Espada

It feels like the end is approaching for Joe Espada with the Houston Astros. Speculation surrounding Espada's job status dates back to last September, and with the Astros stumbling out of the gate this season, a managerial change feels inevitable.

There certainly are questions that go above Espada's head. With an aging roster, a weak farm system, and a lack of an established long-term core, Houston feels like a team in need of a reset. It's a practice that Jim Crane hasn't had to consider over the past decade, and it could be why he tries to accelerate the timeline of the Astros' next contention window.

3 Astros manager replacement candidates Houston should consider to replace Joe Espada

It's a scenario that will need to be determined before the Astros make a decision on their next manager, assuming they do move on from Espada in the weeks ahead. Regardless, the Astros should have a healthy number of candidates to consider.

Omar López

The immediate candidate is Omar López. López is currently serving as Espada's bench coach and has been in the Astros organization since 1999. He has previous experience as a minor league manager, and if the Astros are simply looking for a candidate to get them to the end of the season, López feels like the obvious choice. Not to mention, he's fresh off managing Venezuela to victory during the World Baseball Classic.

Alex Cora

Alex Cora is going to be a popular managerial candidate by the time the offseason arrives. Correct or not, the Red Sox circled Cora as the scapegoat for their failures when they fired him last month. Cora turned down initial interest from the Phillies, but will be at the top of the conversations this winter. Crane loves familiarity and likely will have some interest in Cora to take over.

David Ross

David Ross was an ascending manager with the Cubs before they unceremoniously dumped him in favor of Craig Counsell. Ross has been out of baseball since 2024, but has been linked to various open jobs over the last couple of years. If Crane is looking for a new voice but someone also with experience on his side, Ross should be a clear candidate.

Ryan Flaherty

If the Astros are going to lean toward a reset, Ryan Flaherty should be a clear option. Flaherty is currently under Counsell with the Cubs but was previously with the Padres. He's learned from multiple established managers and has been a rising candidate in recent years. Flaherty was a finalist for the Orioles' vacancy last offseason, and if the Astros are planning on getting younger, hiring a manager who can grow on the job should be a priority.