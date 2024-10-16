3 bad contract swaps the Astros could make to facilitate Lance McCullers Jr. trade

Heading into next season, Lance McCullers Jr.'s contract will be a problem. The right-hander hasn't pitched since 2022 due to injury, and yet McCullers will collect a check for $17.7 million in both 2025 and 2026 after signing a five-year, $85 million contract extension prior to the 2022 season.

The Houston Astros will already be saddled with the $19.5 million owed to Jose Abreu and another $11.5 going to Rafael Montero. Essentially, the Astros have $30 million in sunken costs for next season and a number of holes to fill this winter.

3 bad contract swaps the Astros could make to trade Lance McCullers Jr.

Given that the Astros will be looking to possibly keep Alex Bregman in Houston and potentially lock up some of their young stars like Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, the team cannot afford to shell out over $35 million to a player like McCullers, whose availability is anything but certain.

But who in their right mind would want to take on McCullers' contract, given his injury history? Believe it or not, a handful of teams might be willing to take on such a risk, so long as Houston is willing to absorb an equally bad contract. What are some contract swaps the Astros could make this offseason in order to rid themselves of McCullers' remaining salary?

Masataka Yoshida, OF (Boston Red Sox)

Masataka Yoshida was the Boston Red Sox's prized free agent signing two years ago, but the outfielder has failed to live up to the hype. Yoshida has seen more time as the Red Sox DH that he has in the outfield, and there don't seem to be any plans to insert him into the everyday lineup next season, either.

Still, Yoshida hit .280/.349/.415 last season and was among the best in baseball with a strikeout rate of only 12.4%. There's clear offensive talent there, even if the Red Sox have crowded him out.

Yoshida inked a five-year, $90 million deal prior to 2023, so the average annual value (AAV) of $18 million would be comparable to McCullers' salary. But by swapping Yoshida for McCullers, Houston would be taking on an extra year. That's not ideal, but if it means getting McCullers off the books and adding an outfield bat, Houston should take Boston up on that offer.

Jeimer Candelario, IF (Cincinnati Reds)

Houston has no clue who will be lining up on the corners heading into next season. Alex Bregman is ticketed for free agency, and with Abreu gone, the Astros are left with rookie infielders Zach Dezenzo and Shay Whitcomb, along with Jon Singleton. While some fans want to see the Astros target a big name like Pete Alonso or Paul Goldschmidt, perhaps Houston could upgrade first base and also move on from McCullers.

Jeimer Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds last offseason. The longtime Detroit Tigers infielder had one of his worst seasons in 2024 (.229/.279/.429) after posting an .807 OPS in 2023. Candelario was in and out of the Reds' lineup due to a lower body injury, but still produced 20 homers. He can play both first and third base and is a switch-hitter.

After the Reds lost several pitchers to injury this past season, perhaps they'd be desperate enough to take on McCullers' contract. Houston would save about $7 million, and Candelario's contract contains an $18 million team-option for 2027.

Kris Bryant, 3B/ OF (Colorado Rockies)

Now this would an intriguing option. The Colorado Rockies shocked nearly everyone throughout Major League Baseball during the 2021-22 offseason when they signed Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract. Bryant is owed $108 million over the next four seasons, so this type of contract swap would definitely force the Astros to take on a lot more salary.

The 32-year-old has played in just 159 games over the past three seasons (including only 37 games last season due to back and oblique injuries), so if Houston was willing to take on the former MVP, there'd be definite risk involved.

The question surrounding this type of contract swap involves salary. Colorado, who's undergoing a rebuild, has virtually no incentive to take on McCullers' contract. But if it got them out from under the final two years of Bryant's contract, that could motivate the Rockies to make such a move.

