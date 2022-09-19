Houston Astros fans need this Yordan Alvarez shirt
After a three home run night, Houston Astros fans could only say one thing: Yord Have Mercy! Which is why you need this Yordan Alvarez shirt from BreakingT.
Not one, not two, but three moonshots for Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez. He’s now hit 37 home runs on the season, driving in 93 runs and hitting .304. He’s tore it up all season long, which is why you’ll love BreakingT’s new Yordan Alvarez shirt.
Check out their latest release below.
Houston’s opponents definitely beg for mercy when Yordan Alvarez steps to the plate!
- Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in navy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in navy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in navy. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL
- Designed by Nick Torres.
- Screened in the USA.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting (but please note they recommend that men size up and women size down when ordering), when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.