Just Released! The Astros’ 2023 Schedule Full of Intriguing Matchups

Just Released! The Astros’ 2023 Schedule is Full of Intriguing Matchups with New Format
Since the new bargaining agreement between MLB and its players has been put into place it has been a question as to what schedules for future seasons will look like. Turns out, the impact is huge as in both March/April and June of 2023, the Houston Astros face divisional opponents for just one series apiece.
As well, August has a very small amount of division games, with only two series between the Astros and another AL West team. However, July in particular looks to be a crucial month for the American League West as the Astros only play eight games against non-division opponents out of twenty-five games total.
Road trips in the 2023 season seem pretty manageable and the Astros seem to be getting put to the test only twice. Over the first two weeks of May, the Astros will visit Seattle, Anaheim, and Chicago in consecutive three-game series. Adding to the toughest part of their schedule in July, they have another nine-game road trip starting in Anaheim for three games and then traveling to Colorado for two, then flying back to the west coast to Oakland without a day of rest in between for a four-game set.
July will truly test the meat of the Astros’ lineup, rotation, and bullpen depth collectively. They end that tough month with a three-game set against Tampa Bay and a series versus Cleveland, both at home, but against strong competition.
The toughest stretch of games comes in waves with matchups in early-season games as well as later in the year. The first big test for the Astros will come in April, starting on the 17th with a three-game set against Toronto at home, followed by a road trip to Atlanta and Tampa Bay for three games each without an off-day on the road segment of that stretch.
A similarly tough series in June starts with three against the Mets at home, followed by a three-game set in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, and three more in St. Louis. That nine-game block in the schedule could be brutal in June as the Astros will face three playoff contenders and two of the series will be on the road.
The final tough matchup, yet not as grueling as the others, starts September 1st at home versus the Yankees for three and the Astros then travel to Texas (without an off day) for a three-game set and then return home for three more against the Padres. Now the Padres could be a very similar or very different team after this season with multiple expiring contracts, but they still hope to contend either way.
The Astros’ full schedule for 2023 can be found here.